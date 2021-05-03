Lil Yachty is fresh off of the release of his Michigan-centric album, Michigan Boy Boat but he's keeping the ball rolling with other business ventures. The young rapper has been teasing the launch of his own nail polish brand for a minute and today, he formally announced its launch. On May 24th, Crete will be available for purchase with their first color drop. Despite the perception that nail polish is meant for women, Yachty stated that his latest product isn't catered to any specific gender.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co .... FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM," he wrote on Instagram with a short trailer teaser for the product launch.

In December, Yachty teased his new line of nail polish after a 17-year-old student in Texas who was suspended for having painted nails. The student accused the student of sexism and homophobia over the in-school suspension before Yachty publicly came to his defense. "If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anyone down, they should be allowed to do so. … You shouldn’t be punished or tormented for being you," he said.

"It’s unisex," he explained of Crete. "But I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and to be more comfortable in their own skin. Because bro, it’s 2020, you know what I’m saying, like it’s about to be 2021—come on, what are barriers? We still have barriers?”