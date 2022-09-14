Drake's Nike NOCTA brand has been doing some big things as of late. They have created a dope shoe together called the Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which is a dad shoe that brings fans back to the early to mid-2000s. It is a silhouette that has gotten some nice colorways so far, and soon, it will be dropping in a gorgeous "Black & Gold" scheme.

Interestingly enough, Drake has enlisted the likes of Lil Yachty for this sneaker's latest campaign. As you can see down below, Yachty can be seen wearing the shoe in a few different poses. On-foot, this shoe looks great, and we're sure fans are going to love these.





Black and gold are two colors that always go well together, and that is especially true when it comes to this unique silhouette.

For those of you out there who want to grab this brand-new sneaker, you will be able to do so as of Friday, September 16th through the Nike SNKRS App, as well as Nike.com. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

