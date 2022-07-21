One of the NBA’s most famous superfans is branching into the basketball apparel game. Canada’s rap legend Drake’s Nike sub-label NOCTA announced a new basketball-focused collection that will be dropping later this month.

Revealed to the public Wednesday, the NOCTA Basketball Collection will feature everything a hooper could ask for, from hoodies and DRI-fit tee shirts to headbands and arm sleeves. There are no shoes included in the collection.





The collection is currently slated to launch July 27th on NOCTA and Nike’s online stores.

Drake has been an outspoken fan of the game for the majority of his career. A diehard fan of the Toronto Raptors, the four time Grammy award winner was given a championship ring from the Raptors organization. He has showcased his own talents on the court on social media. Most notably, he posted a video on Instagram of his son, Adonis, playing basketball on a custom court adorned with Drake's OVO logo.