Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.

Now, the Hot Step Air Terra is getting a gorgeous "Black & Gold" colorway, which can be seen below. This shoe has a mostly black upper, while the back heel has some gold on it. This makes for a very nice and common color scheme that works especially well with this dad shoe silhouette. Overall, black and gold are always solid options, and it should come as no surprise that a brand attached to Drake would have these colors on a shoe.

Fans of this new sneaker will be able to cop pairs on the Nike SNKRS App as of Friday, September 16th. Pairs will be available for $180 USD which is certainly reasonable given the fact that this is a NOCTA sneaker. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike