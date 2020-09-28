Lil Yachty is a speed demon, apparently.

The Atlanta rapper has been arrested for driving his car at ridiculous speeds down the highway, being clocked at over 150MPH on the I-75. He was in his white Ferrari, driving recklessly when a police officer stopped him and took him to a local jail. Once the cop put his lights on, Yachty was apparently quick to pull over.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the car was given to one of Yachty's friends as the rapper was taken in following his arrest.



This summer, Lil Yachty was involved in a car crash in his red Ferrari, reportedly driving at a high speed then too. The crash happened near the same location as his arrest. His accident was also attributed to wet roads from the weather.

It is unclear if the rapper is still in police custody or if he has been released.

Lil Boat was gifted this vehicle by his Quality Control label back in August and, while it's likely very fun to drive it at such a high speed, it's incredibly dangerous both to himself and others around him.



We will keep you posted as more information comes out regarding his arrest.

