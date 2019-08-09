Lil Yachty & Tee Grizzley Go Back-And-Forth On "Once Again"

Since QC's CEO "P" announced Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 on July 16, we have been bombarded with singles. "Once Again", featuring Lil Yachty and Tee Grizzley, makes for the eighth cut to be shared off the album in this relatively short period of time. QC's method of controlling the streets seems to be flooding it, which isn't a terrible idea when you have such a strong roster. Also, if there are this many singles to tease us with, maybe we're looking at another release as lengthy as the label's first 30-song installment.

The trunk-rattling banger features Yachty and Grizzley going verse-for-verse three times. They channel the same chemistry that they possessed on their collaboration, "From The D to the A", back in 2017. This time around, the two seem to be competing to see who could spit the nastier rhymes - and I mean nasty in a literal sense. See for yourself.

Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 is out August 16.

Quotable Lyrics

N****s showing their true colors, get my clorox

Your favorite rapper chain always in and out the pawn shop

Fat n****, make a n**** bitch cook some pork chops

I used to hear shots, now I ain't got to keep my doors locked

- Tee Grizzley