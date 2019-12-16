Friday (December 13th) Lil Xan seemingly announced his retriment from rap.

"I quit rap," he penned in an Instagram story. "I'm only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line and brand."

It seemed like a peculiar way to end what has been a crazy year for the emcee, but 24 hours later he appeared with the news: "Sorry to get your hopes up I’m not quitting haterszzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ."



The new revelation came attached to an unrelated post as Xan and company enjoy a feast in China.

This year alone, Xan has hit headlines for far more beyond the music, enduring a public miscarriage with his girlfriend after the couple announced a pregnancy on social media. He also dealt with an investigation for assault with a deadly weapon after pulling a gun out on a man during a confrontation at a gas station in June.

The news wasn't always so harsh, though. In an interview with TMZ, he admitted that the time when he went quiet was due to his recovery from drug addiction. He added that he suffered a series of seizures as a result of withdrawals.

"It was a wake-up call," he said.