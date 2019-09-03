Lil Xan lost too many of his friends and heroes over the past few years. He was visibly distraught after the deaths of Lil Peep, XXXTentacion and Mac Miller. He has publicly shared what their work means to him and has put effort into keeping their legacies alive. His latest tribute to these artists was commissioning paintings of each of their faces with their lyrics written across the canvases.

The lyrics are elevated in beautiful, glittery calligraphy. Lil Peep's portrait has the words to his song, "Awful Things", Mac Miller's "2009", and XXXTentacion's "SAD!". If these paintings are to be displayed in Lil Xan's home, I'd imagine that he chose his favorite songs by the artists to be commemorated. Their colorful profiles are plastered on black backdrops and the canvases appear to be pretty large.

The paintings were done by 32-year-old Mexican-Dutch-Indonesian painter and designer, Tonia Calderon. According to her website, her work is displayed in the recording studios of Interscope, Epic Records and Def Jam. She has also have many celebrity customers, including Swizz Beatz, Future, Bow Wow, The Game and Dr. Dre.

Props to Tonia on these wonderful paintings and props to Lil Xan for memorializing those who left an impact on him.