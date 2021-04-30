mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West Warns His Potential Partner On "Date A Star"

Alex Zidel
April 30, 2021 12:12
Date A Star
Lil West

Lil West releases his Steezefield-produced new single "Date A Star."


Lil West has officially returned with his new single "Date A Star." The Delaware native has been on the come up for a few years, taking over hip-hop's underground scene with impressive projects and single releases. Signed to Nomad Records, an imprint of Republic Records, Lil West continues to rise with the new Steezefield-produced single, which sees him warning a potential partner about his fame.

Realizing that not everybody is set out to have a relationship with somebody in the limelight, Lil West issues a message to a partner that he has been courting, telling them that he's aware it's hard to date a star. 

With more music on the way all year, look for Lil West to make an impact in the coming months. Listen to the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up with you at the crib
Hated by all of your friends
Know they don't want you to get involved
I am the one that they hated on
Don't want you to be in the scene
I know they hate what you think
I know it's hard when you date a star

