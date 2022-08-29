Karen Civil's work with Young Money over the past decade has put her in an executive position at Lil Wayne's imprint. As initially reported by Billboard, Civil will now take on the role of Young Money's General Manager and Executive Vice President. Her roles will include handling the daily operations of Young Money while reporting to Mack Maine, the label's CEO.



Karen Civil attends the watch party for "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." (Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

"We're excited to have Karen Civil be a part of the Young Money Team. It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in. We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster and talent,” Lil Wayne told Billboard of Karen Civil.

In an Instagram post confirming the news, Civil wrote, "Full circle blessings. Thank you Mack Maine for believing in me."





Civil's worked alongside Young Money for over a decade at this point. When Lil Wayne was incarcerated for a weapon charge at Rikers Island, Civil helped launch the WeezyThankxYou website. The site allowed Lil Wayne to respond back to letters from fans while he was locked up. However, it also helped build the momentum for Lil Wayne's Tha Carter IV after he was released. Wayne was also Karen's first client when she launched Always Civil.

“Working with Wayne and Mack Maine for the last 10+ years in my career has always been an amazing privilege," she told Variety. "From WeezyThankxYou, Beats By Dre, and various marketing developments this journey has been fulfilling and now I have this role as GM/EVP where I can help expand and navigate the brand over the few years. It’s a full circle moment and I’m excited to see what we achieve.”

Hopefully, with Karen on board, we'll be hearing more music from Lil Wayne in the near future. He revealed that he was working on Tha Carter VI during the Young Money Reunion show in Toronto.

[Via] [Via]