Lil Wayne is a special emcee, the likes of which is seldom seen in the rap game. While many OGs certainly are respected by hip-hop's new generation, there are few who have proven as directly influential as Lil Wayne.

To this day, he remains an active collaborator with plenty of current-day stars, including Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Polo G; he even keeps active on the boom-bap circuit, having recently linked with Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine to flex his elite lyrical prowess. Suffice it to say, there's a reason he remains so widely respected by such a wide variety of rappers, and it's no wonder that many are keen to join his Young Money empire.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Now, Mellow Rackz has officially been welcomed on the Young Money team, an occasion commemorated Sunday night with a lavish signing party at LIV Miami. Mellow Rackz shared a video on her Instagram page, in which she receives an iced-out Young Money chain from Weezy himself. Earlier, both Wayne and label president Mack Maine met their new signee at the airport, where they gifted her a duffel bag filled with $100k in cash.

"Dreams really do come true," captions Rackz, alongside the video. "I really hustled this is no luck. @livmiami ON A SUNDAY. it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me. that’s the love u can’t buy. Mula Gang."

WATCH: Mellow Rackz receives 100k from Lil Wayne and Mack Maine

She also shared a series of pictures from the event, which finds her posted up with Weezy and Mack Maine. "This sh** saved me !!" she writes. "I escape death made it through hell now I’m living heaven on earth ! ITZ RACKZ yung Mula baybee!! Thank you God." It will certainly be interesting to see how Mellow Rackz proceeds from here -- might we expect a new release to capitalize on the momentum?

Check out some of the pictures and footage from Mellow Rackz' Young Money signing party below. Do you think she's a good fit on Weezy's team?