In the mid-two-thousands, Lil Wayne embarked on an ambitious campaign to be recognized as the "best rapper alive." A lofty goal to be sure, and one that might have shattered the resolve of a lesser lyricist. Somehow, against all odds, Weezy managed to pull it off -- and quite decisively, thanks to a simultaneous output of studio albums and classic mixtapes.

In hindsight, one of the most impactful projects of the lot turned out to be Tha Carter III, which turned thirteen years old only yesterday. Featuring classic tunes like "A Milli," "Mr. Carter," "A Milli," "Lollipop," and many more, the album widened the scope of Wayne's fanbase considerably, further establishing his presence as a commercial juggernaut.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Though he's seldom one for sentimentality, Weezy took a moment to reflect on Tha Carter III's milestone anniversary. "Happy 13th to the project that really showed me my fans/supporters have love for me!!!" captions Wayne. "We did “Amilli” the first week in a time where sales were down because of piracy/bootlegging!!! For that I’ll forever be grateful!"

It's certainly interesting to hear Wayne reflect on the piracy era, given how brutally Tha Carter III was ravaged by leaks prior to its release. Fans likely recall some of the songs lost in the shuffle, and in a different timeline, Weezy's third Carter chapter may have sounded completely different -- and who knows what butterfly effect may have occurred as a result.

So once again, happy birthday to Tha Carter III -- which songs have you been keeping on steady rotation?