Lil Wayne Is Highly Focused On "Shoot Me Down"

Thirteen years ago, Lil Wayne delivered Tha Carter III, an album that has come to be widely regarded as a classic. Though it's not quite universally acclaimed as the definitive Carter project, with the first and second both holding loyal fanbases, there are many who would call it Wayne's magnum opus. While that's a discussion for another day, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the project's many gems, given that it's a milestone occasion and all.

Though there are many potential standouts to choose from, there's something alluring about Weezy's introspective slow-burner "Shoot Me Down." A calm before the storm type of joint, Weezy's methodical flow drives his punchlines home with clarity. "I spit Alcatraz bars, I know / and D-boys is the only Alphabet Boys," he spits, over a smoldering guitar riff. "I know Got a .380 on my waist and Rambo back home." While lacking the urgency of some of the album's standout singles, "Shoot Me Down" feels unique in comparison, a rare moment of contemplation for the mile-a-minute Martian.

Show some love to Tha Carter III, which officially celebrates its thirteenth birthday today. What tracks are you keeping on rotation?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I spit Alcatraz bars, I know

And D-boys is the only Alphabet Boys I know

Got a .380 on my waist and Rambo back home

No more bandana 'round my dome, bandana in my right pocket

Bitch, I'm grown, fuck what you on?

Now, watch me stand on the world as I sit in a throne

And if I jump, I'ma fly and look into the eagle's eye