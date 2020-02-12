Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae Carter understand the importance of a strong support system. Every time he drops new music, Reginae proudly reiterates her belief that Weezy is the GOAT in his field, a statement many would co-sign. Now, it's Wayne's turn to return the favor with some paternal support. As Reginae gears up for her big appearance on WTF!Ness, a special episode of MTV's Ridiculousness, Wayne took to Instagram to show some love.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Watch This Forreal! Check out my daughter’s new show right after a new episode of Ridiculousness starting at 10/9c, TOMORROW on MTV!," writes Weezy, on some pure stay-tuned energy. For those intrigued by Reginae's upcoming endeavor, WTF!Ness will find her sharing a couch with Hennessy Carolina, Spencer Pratt of The Hills fame, and The Challenge's Johnny Devenanzio. Together, the "judges" will analyze some truly bizarre videos in an attempt to decode the dubious reasoning behind it all.

Should you be interested in supporting the Carter family in their creative endeavors, check out the full episode of WTF!NESS tonight. Gotta love Lil Wayne holding it down for his kin like a father oughta do.