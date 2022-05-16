If you are a Phoenix Suns fans, now is a good time to go into hibernation or some sort of witness protection program. The team was destined to win a title this year, however, they were simply awful when it mattered most as they lost by 33 to an inferior Dallas Mavericks team in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

It was a truly awful performance from a team who everyone thought would be a lot better this season. One of the fans in attendance was Lil Wayne who is very good friends with Chris Paul. He was clearly upset with how things went and it didn't help that he had called Luka Doncic a "ho" just a few days prior.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In fact, Wayne's comments have come back to bite him in the worst way as Mavs owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter today with some lyrics from Wayne's 2018 hit "Uproar." As you can see in the post below, Cuban showed off Wayne sitting courtside, with the caption "It’s a shit show, put you front row."

Cuban has always been very serious about his team, and now, he will get to watch them in the Western Conference Finals. There is no guarantee they can win it, but if they do, it will definitely be huge for the franchise.

As for Wayne, we're sure he will be cheering for the Warriors.