Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire league, and he certainly demonstrated that last night as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns by a score of 123-90. The Suns were terrible last night, all while Doncic played one of the best games of his life. Now, the Mavs are off to the Western Conference Finals, which is something that no one expected to see this season.

Heading into last night's game, Luka had been slandered by none other than Lil Wayne. As you can see down below, Wayne had called Doncic a "Ho" just a few days ago. Of course, Wayne is a Suns fan because he is friends with Chris Paul.

Last night, Wayne was at the Suns game and he was even sitting courtside. Fans immediately clocked this and began to roast the rapper as it seems as though he just gave Doncic some motivation. Doncic was amazing throughout the game, all while Paul was terrible. With that being said, some fans think Wayne was more of a jinx than anything else.

Either way, the Mavericks are going to the Western Conference Finals and the Suns aren't. This is an embarrassing loss for the Suns, and we're sure Wayne wasn't too impressed while watching that game.