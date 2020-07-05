Lil Wayne & Wiz Khalifa Did A Whole Lot Of Flexing On "Living Right"

Lil Wayne's career took a very interesting turn throughout the 2010s as he wasn't able to release The Carter 5 due to some very highly-publicized label drama. As a result, Wayne decided to release a whole bunch of mixtapes as a way to tide fans over. One of those projects was the Free Weezy Album which was recently released on all of the streaming platforms.

Many of you who enjoyed the tape probably remember the Wiz Khalifa-assisted "Living Right" which sees both artists trading bars about how good their lives are. There are plenty of braggadocios bars to go around, and overall, it's a standout on the mixtape.

Quotable Lyrics:

She just get dick and refreshments

Free all my dogs in corrections

We all we got, don't need extras

We don't expect shit

We don't get mad over pussy

I'm probably lyin' in some pussy

While fools out here dyin' over pussy

And that's what I don't understand