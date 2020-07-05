mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Wiz Khalifa Did A Whole Lot Of Flexing On "Living Right"

Alexander Cole
July 05, 2020 09:24
Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa were a perfect pairing on "Living Right."


Lil Wayne's career took a very interesting turn throughout the 2010s as he wasn't able to release The Carter 5 due to some very highly-publicized label drama. As a result, Wayne decided to release a whole bunch of mixtapes as a way to tide fans over. One of those projects was the Free Weezy Album which was recently released on all of the streaming platforms.

Many of you who enjoyed the tape probably remember the Wiz Khalifa-assisted "Living Right" which sees both artists trading bars about how good their lives are. There are plenty of braggadocios bars to go around, and overall, it's a standout on the mixtape.

Be sure to give this one a listen and let us know your thoughts, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She just get dick and refreshments
Free all my dogs in corrections
We all we got, don't need extras
We don't expect shit
We don't get mad over pussy
I'm probably lyin' in some pussy
While fools out here dyin' over pussy
And that's what I don't understand

