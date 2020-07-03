Lil Wayne Shares "Free Weezy Album" On Spotify With An Amended Tracklist

Five years after its initial release, Lil Wayne fans are rejoicing now that Free Weezy Album is available on Spotify. On July 4, 2015, Lil Wayne delivered his coveted project to adoring fans and until now, it was only available for streaming on TIDAL. While an earlier announcement claimed that Free Weezy Album would be up everywhere at midnight, it looks like there may be a bit of a delay for Apple Music becaause it has yet to be uploaded on the platform.

While this is a celebratory moment, a quick look at the tracklist will show you that there are a few songs missing. According to reports, there were some issues with getting clearances for a few of the tracks, so "He's Dead," "I Feel Good," "Without You" ft. Bibi Bourelly, and "Thinking Bout You" are all missing. However, "We Livin' Like That" is an add-on that wasn't on the original release's tracklist. Check it out and enjoy the walk down memory lane with Wayne's FWA.

Tracklist

1. Glory

2. My Heart Races On ft. Jake Troth

3. London Roads

4. I'm That N*gga ft. HoodyBaby

5. Psycho

6. Murda ft. Cory Gunz, Capo, & Junior Reid

7. Post Bail Ballin

8. Pull Up ft. Euro

9. Living Right ft. Wiz Khalifa

10. White Girl ft. Jeezy

11. Pick Your Heart

12. Street Chains

13. We Livin' Like That