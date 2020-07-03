mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Shares "Free Weezy Album" On Spotify With An Amended Tracklist

Erika Marie
July 03, 2020 02:48
Free Weezy Album
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne shares his 2015 "Free Weezy Album" after it was previously only made available on TIDAL.


Five years after its initial release, Lil Wayne fans are rejoicing now that Free Weezy Album is available on Spotify. On July 4, 2015, Lil Wayne delivered his coveted project to adoring fans and until now, it was only available for streaming on TIDAL. While an earlier announcement claimed that Free Weezy Album would be up everywhere at midnight, it looks like there may be a bit of a delay for Apple Music becaause it has yet to be uploaded on the platform.

While this is a celebratory moment, a quick look at the tracklist will show you that there are a few songs missing. According to reports, there were some issues with getting clearances for a few of the tracks, so "He's Dead," "I Feel Good," "Without You" ft. Bibi Bourelly, and "Thinking Bout You" are all missing. However, "We Livin' Like That" is an add-on that wasn't on the original release's tracklist. Check it out and enjoy the walk down memory lane with Wayne's FWA.

Tracklist

1. Glory
2. My Heart Races On ft. Jake Troth
3. London Roads
4. I'm That N*gga ft. HoodyBaby
5. Psycho
6. Murda ft. Cory Gunz, Capo, & Junior Reid
7. Post Bail Ballin
8. Pull Up ft. Euro
9. Living Right ft. Wiz Khalifa
10. White Girl ft. Jeezy
11. Pick Your Heart
12. Street Chains
13. We Livin' Like That

