Lil Wayne & Poppy H Drop Bars About "Playoff" Season With Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet Band

To help celebrate ESPN's 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Lil Wayne partnered with the network yet again. Lil Tunechi released his track "Playoff" that features his artist Poppy H along with Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet. The catchy track obviously contains more than enough football references as both rappers spit bars about their love for the game.

Wanye dropped the video for his ESPN video that features the live band backing up the beat for the two artists. The famed Louisiana rapper's working relationship with ESPN is well-known as he's collaborated with the network in the past for theme songs or as a guest sports commentator on one of their shows. "Playoff" is a family-friendly tune that we're sure will be played during football playoff seasons for years to come, so check out the brass-heavy jam and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I think they tryin' to rush now

It's up to us now

Ain't no fear of 4th down

Hammer it touch down