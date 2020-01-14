mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Poppy H Drop Bars About "Playoff" Season With Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet Band

Erika Marie
January 14, 2020 04:58
Wayne and ESPN do it again.


To help celebrate ESPN's 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Lil Wayne partnered with the network yet again. Lil Tunechi released his track "Playoff" that features his artist Poppy H along with Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet. The catchy track obviously contains more than enough football references as both rappers spit bars about their love for the game.

Wanye dropped the video for his ESPN video that features the live band backing up the beat for the two artists. The famed Louisiana rapper's working relationship with ESPN is well-known as he's collaborated with the network in the past for theme songs or as a guest sports commentator on one of their shows. "Playoff" is a family-friendly tune that we're sure will be played during football playoff seasons for years to come, so check out the brass-heavy jam and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I think they tryin' to rush now
It's up to us now
Ain't no fear of 4th down 
Hammer it touch down

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Poppy H Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet
