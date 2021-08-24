Four years ago, Playboi Carti revealed that he was working on a collaborative mixtape with Lil Uzi Vert, titled 16*29. Despite the two rappers still being good friends, the project was seemingly pushed to the side as they both prioritized their solo drops, including Eternal Atake and Whole Lotta Red. Now that those are out of the way, it looks like they're trying to build anticipation again, hinting at the tape's arrival before Uzi's Pink Tape and Carti's Narcissist.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Lil Uzi hyped up 16*29 again, following months where he heard virtually nothing about the project.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"16*29 [kiss emoji] xxxxxxx," wrote the Philadelphia-based artist. "Bro just ask carti," he continued.

He didn't elaborate at all, and Playboi Carti hasn't responded to the tweets. The elusive tease may be just that, or it could signal the fact that the album is finally close to being complete.

Previously, Carti disclosed that he has about a hundred unreleased songs with Uzi. The duo was also supposed to embark on the 16*29 tour a few years ago, but after it was canceled, the album looked to have been scrapped. Maybe Uzi is telling us that it's still on the way?

Check out his tweets below and let us know if you want a new collaborative mixtape from Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.