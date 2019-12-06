It's no secret that the "Lils" are damn near everywhere in hip-hop. It's hardly a new development. We've had Lil Wayne, Lil Bow Wow, Lil Cease, Lil Jon, Lil Dicky, Lil Baby, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, Lil Peep, Lil Durk, Lil Xan, Lil Kim, Lil Boosie, Lil Twist, Lil Debbie, and there are still more left unsaid. Suffice it to say, it's a popular moniker and will likely remain so until the end of days. And yet despite the common thread, there is seldom animosity between the Lils. In fact, it's mostly all love.

Case in point, Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter today to salute a fellow Lil, fielding a question from XXL: "Who is your favorite rapper with "Lil" in his/her name??" Despite the stacked competition, Uzi came through and named Lil Tecca as his champion. Clearly, Uzi has been keeping "Ransom" and "Bossanova" on repeat, but then again, who hasn't?

Lil Tecca's streaming numbers have already cemented him as one of the year's most popular new rappers. Is it really surprising to see Tecca being held in such high esteem? Perhaps we'll see him pop up on Eternal Atake, when the time eventually comes.