You gotta love an interactive album rollout. As frustrating as it could be when albums repeatedly get delayed, it can be fun when artists take us along for the ride. Think about the mess that was Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo release. We had to undergo the stress of tracklist modifications, bewildering Twitter rants and multiple postponements to arrive at the final drop. However, now, we all probably look back at that experience as an exciting time that will always be woven into our memory of the album.

Lil Uzi Vert seems intent on providing his fans with a similar experience with the rollout of his sophomore album, Eternal Atake. With his last full-length release having been released over two years ago, the anticipation for EA has reached a peak. For too long, fans were left in the dark regarding when they could expect the follow-up to 2017's Luv Is Rage 2, but, as of recently, Uzi has been interacting with them on Twitter.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

After teasing on IG Live that his new album would be coming in just two weeks, the Philly rapper confirmed on Monday (Mar. 2) that he was not playing around. With an expected release date of March 13, Uzi is now giving us a peak at the potential cover art. He's bringing an interactive component into this rollout by holding a poll on Twitter for which of three album covers he should select. They all make heavy use of computer-generated graphics. The different themes of the covers have been speculated to coordinate with alter-egos that Uzi has promoted with this project: Orenji (orange), Baby Pluto (outer space), Regular Old Uzi (raging crowd holding his previous album covers).

Which one do you like best? Let us know in the comments and vote in Uzi's poll!