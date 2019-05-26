Lil Uzi Vert's developed a bit of a reputation for canceling shows at the last minute, for whatever reason. It's a relatively frequent occurrence for the Philly rapper who typically doesn't even provide an explanation or apology to his fans for failing to show up at a concert. It's unfortunate but for some reason, this same actions fuel his mystique in a way but is it really worth burning bridges?

Uzi was set to perform at Soundset Festival today to make up for a 2017 set he canceled without any explanation. However, he won't be taking the stage tonight at the festival, nor does it seem like he ever will be at this point. Soundset issued a statement earlier today revealing that Lil Uzi Vert canceled his set, once again, without any sort of explanation.

“Back in 2017, Lil Uzi Vert canceled his appearance at Soundset without providing any official statements,” Soundset said in an official statement. “This year, we chose to give him the chance to make it up to fans, but unfortunately, he’s just canceled again without explanation. We immediately began scrambling to fill the empty slot and guarantee an exciting lineup for all in attendance, and we believe we’ve accomplished that by adding not one, but two additional performers to the bill – one will have us all Goin’ Baby and the other will take us on a trip to Old Town Road.”

DaBaby and Lil Nas X will be blessing the stage tonight instead of Lil Uzi.