Lil Tracy Dedicates New "Anarchy" Album To Lil Peep

Milca P.
September 22, 2019 04:53
Anarchy
Lil Tracy

Listen to Tracy's latest.


After teasing the project briefly with his "Beautiful Nightmare" single, Lil Tracy has doubled down with a full-length project offering that finds the young artist going solo for eight total tracks as he dedicates his latest body of work to the late Lil Peep.

"This one is for peep," he penned in a Tweet. "I don’t care how many sales I get or how or how many plays I get anarchy is from my heart."

A closer listen will reveal that Peep is not just an overarching honoree, but also serves as the subject matter peppered throughout the tracklisting. It's a vulnerable display from Lil Tracy and great listen for fans, both new and old. Get into the new creation below.

