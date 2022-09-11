Lil Tjay shared an update on his health on social media, earlier this week, showing a video from his recovery of him beginning to walk which was apparently taken just one week after undergoing surgery. Tjay had been shot several times back in June, leaving many to believe that he would be paralyzed for life.

“The blogs said I was paralyzed and couldn’t walk,” Lil Tjay wrote in the video, which features his song, “Beat The Odds." “But I started walking a week after surgery. I beat the odds.”

"Grateful for this sh*t," he added on Twitter.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Tjay had last addressed his health in an update from August, in which he could be seen rocking a neck brace.

“Hey what’s going on y’all?” Tjay said in a video at the time. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I’ve been looking at the DM’s, seeing the comments and everything else and I feel love.”

He added: “Seven shots it was tough you know, most people don’t survive it but I’m here. Here for a reason and new music coming soon, we’re gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

The shooting involving Tjay occurred on June 22, 2022, in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Check out Tjay's recent post below.

