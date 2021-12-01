Lil Tjay Shares A Somber Holiday Single With "Christmas In A Cell"

Thanksgiving just passed, December is here, and the Christmas season is right around the corner. It's a time when Mariah Carey is an inescapable force on radio and streaming services, and most people get ready to wind down and spend some time with their family. While it's regarded as a joyous season, not everyone gets the opportunity to spend time with their friends and family during this time.

This week, Lil Tjay delivered a new holiday single dedicated to those who will be incarcerated this Christmas titled, "Christmas In A Cell." Serving as his follow-up to "Not In The Mood" with Fivio Foreign and Kay Glock, Lil Tjay offers a vulnerable take on the pain of having loved ones locked up during the holidays. He also brings a personal perspective stemming from his own experiences.

Hip-hop has its fair share of holiday anthems, from Jim Jones holiday album to Run DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" but Lil Tjay's offering provides a much-needed perspective to represent those that won't be able to be surrounded by family this holiday season.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Free my n***as locked down this Christmas

Remember bein' locked down on Christmas

Remember bein' in that cell

I was prayin' someone save me, Lord wish me well

