Lil Tjay Pours His Heart Out On New Single "Move On"

Over the past two years, Lil Tjay has cemented himself as one of the most prominent young voices in hip-hop and it is easy to see why. The young artist is immensely skilled when it comes to crafting melodies while also providing his listeners with keen storytelling. His output has remained consistent and fans are always looking forward to whatever he puts out next.

Today, the artist came through with a brand new single called "Move On" and it is filled with lyrics that come from the heart. Lil Tjay provides his signature singing voice, all while he speaks on a woman that is forcing his hand a bit. He wants things to work but it's clear he's ready to go his own way once push comes to shove.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Back when I met you I thought you were special

Something 'bout you, just couldn't forget you

Swear to God, I regret how you played me

Can't believe I was me and I let you

Bet you gon' miss all them nights when I sex you