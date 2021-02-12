mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Is Done With Love On "Calling My Phone" Ft. 6LACK

Erika Marie
February 12, 2021 02:33
The rapper can't stop thinking about his ex, but he doesn't want to be with her.


Valentine's Day is right around the corner and while there are many artists choosing to write songs about the sunny side of love, Lil Tjay pens a track about a romance gone cold. On Friday (February 12), the New York rapper shared his 6LACK-assisted single "Calling My Phone," a lovelorn track where Tjay wrestles with the demise of a relationship. The rapper pours out all the reasons who he'll be flying solo this Valentine's Day while 6LACK holds down the hook.

It's unclear if this song will make an appearance on Lil Tjay's anticipated Destined 2 Win that fans hope will be released sometime this year. Back in October, Tjay tweeted that he had completed recording his next album, writing, "I’m extremely excited about this project hopefully it helps ya to get to know me a lil better, I decided to open up about a lot."

Stream Tjay's "Calling My Phone" featuring 6LACK and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't tryna play no games, my love
I'm one of a kind, couldn't fake, my love
Earthquake, make somethin' shake, my love
Most of them can't even relate, my love
Used to be gang, oh, now you're not gang
Used to have fun, no, now you got shame

