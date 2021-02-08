Lil Tjay may be one of the game's newcomers, but damned if he hasn't made a strong impression already. Case in point, Tjay is already boasting a solid collection of gold and platinum plaques, fifteen to be specific. And with a new year ahead of him, Tjay has officially set his sights on the next move, taking to Instagram to announce the release of his upcoming single "Calling My Phone" -- a collab that happens to feature Spillage Village alumni 6LACK.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"Sometimes u gotta switch it up," captions Tjay, sharing a picture of himself and 6LACK, presumably taken from a video shoot. "Hit emm with something they never expected. TJAY X @6lack 2/12 make sure ya hit the link in my bio to pre-save." Confirming that the single is set to drop at the end of the week, Tjay provided a few snippets of the melodic slow-burner to tide fans over.

After sharing a snippet of the central sample -- a pitched-up loop of "I can't get you off my mind" -- Tjay shared a bigger peek at "Calling My Phone" and how the elements all come together. From the sound of it, the track will certainly be a new direction for Tjay, but one that certainly sounds promising for the self-declared King Of New York. Check out the snippet below, and sound off if you're interested in hearing how Lil Tjay and 6LACK sound on wax.