Lil Tjay Hops On The Remix Of Fresco Trey's "Feel Good"

Alexander Cole
September 12, 2021 13:33
Image via Fresco Trey

Memphis artist Fresco Trey and Lil Tjay have teamed up on the track "Feel Good."


Earlier this year, rising Memphis artist Fresco Trey dropped a summer-ready track called "Feel Good" which came equipped with some upbeat production and good vibes. Overall, it was well-received by fans which led to solid streaming numbers. Now, seven months later, Fresco Trey is back with a remix of the song that features budding superstar Lil Tjay, who has been on a feature streak as of late.

While both artists have very different styles, they still work together in perfect harmony as Trey begins the track with a melodic verse and chorus that features his Memphis-inspired intonation. Lil Tjay's inclusion in the song helps to enhance the summer vibe as the artist's rap-singing style gets a chance to shine. 

You can check out the new effort, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She don't love me, she fell in love with the VVS (Oo-Ooo)
I bet you won't believe me
I been on the road for the past five days
She know it's no fun when I have my way
She can get replaced In the fastest way

Fresco Trey
