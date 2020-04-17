Lil Tecca Shares Why He's "Out Of Love"

Queens rapper Lil Tecca has been making waves since he stepped into the rap game back in 2017 with his first popular release, "tectri." The 17-year-old rapper has been organically building a following that has amassed to over 3 million people on Instagram alone—a number that continues to grow with each release. Last year, he shared his first mixtape, We Love You Tecca, which was well-received. Fans are still awaiting his debut studio project, but we're sure Lil Tecca will share more news about that when it arrives.

In the meantime, the teen rapper dropped off "Out of Love," a track where he speaks on his major lifestyle changes since become famous. Not everyone has been accepting since he's become a celebrity, but there's not much he can do about how others may feel. Listen to Lil Tecca's "Out of Love" and sing along to his catchy hook, then let us know what you think of the rapper's latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

You got a problem with me? You can come say it

Pass the lil' thottie off, I had to relay it

Now when they say my name, they be like "He made it"

"Oh sh*t, that's Tecca, that boy up in N.Y."

I'm really from Queens but they say I'm from L.I.