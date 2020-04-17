mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca Shares Why He's "Out Of Love"

Erika Marie
April 17, 2020 02:52
187 Views
21
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Out Of Love
Lil Tecca

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Tecca returns with "Out of Love," a song where he shares a few struggles he's encountered since becoming famous.


Queens rapper Lil Tecca has been making waves since he stepped into the rap game back in 2017 with his first popular release, "tectri." The 17-year-old rapper has been organically building a following that has amassed to over 3 million people on Instagram alone—a number that continues to grow with each release. Last year, he shared his first mixtape, We Love You Tecca, which was well-received. Fans are still awaiting his debut studio project, but we're sure Lil Tecca will share more news about that when it arrives.

In the meantime, the teen rapper dropped off "Out of Love," a track where he speaks on his major lifestyle changes since become famous. Not everyone has been accepting since he's become a celebrity, but there's not much he can do about how others may feel. Listen to Lil Tecca's "Out of Love" and sing along to his catchy hook, then let us know what you think of the rapper's latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

You got a problem with me? You can come say it
Pass the lil' thottie off, I had to relay it
Now when they say my name, they be like "He made it"
"Oh sh*t, that's Tecca, that boy up in N.Y."
I'm really from Queens but they say I'm from L.I.

Lil Tecca
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  187
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Tecca
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tecca Shares Why He's "Out Of Love"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject