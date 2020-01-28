Lil Tecca Goes On The Run In His Music Video For "Shots"

Leading the cops on a "Queen & Slim"-style manhunt through Jamaica.

For those who enjoyed Lil Tecca's 2019 mixtape We Love You Tecca when it dropped last summer, the Queens-bred emcee is continuing to promote the project by dropping a new music video for the album's second track, "Shots."

Embracing his Jamaican roots with cinematic visuals to match, Tecca takes the "Shots" video in a direction that's very similar to the "black Bonnie & Clyde" tale that Melina Matsoukas envisioned with her 2019 film Queen & Slim. Tecca and his Bonnie-esque love interest escape to Kingston to party it up and dodge local feds for what appears to be, based on the song's lyrics, admitting to having shooters on deck. Even the cliff-hanger ending is met with rolling credits, a lá every Hollywood film ever, so maybe this is Tec's way of letting us know that his career aspirations extend well beyond dropping Billboard Hot 100 hits. Based off this directorial effort by Omar Jones, we can definitely see this guy starring in a crime thriller or, for anyone who's watched his hilarious IG Live stories, an action-packed comedy. Definitely here for it!

Watch the music video for "Shots" by Lil Tecca above, and listen to his mixtape We Love You Tecca right now on all streaming platforms.