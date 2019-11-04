The Get Out actor, Lil Rel Howery is going through quite a nightmare with his baby mama LeChez Davis TMZ reports. As the story goes, Lil Rel was told by LeChez that her two-year-old son was his but the actor later found out that she was leading a double life. According to the publication, LeChez claimed that she had divorced her husband and had given Lil Rel's last name to their son - something she was telling her husband as well.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Lil Rel fronted the bill for LeChez and his son's visits from Illinois to California and it wasn't until Lil Rel posted an image of his son to Instagram that he was contacted by a source who said it wasn't his son, but LeChez's husbands. The latter led Lil Rel to take a paternity test that proved he IS, in fact, the father.

The 39-year-old is now headed to court to assume full custody of his son and is slamming LeChez for using his child as a pawn in a "nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations and deception in an attempt to defraud." He wants the right to full responsibility of his son and even wants him to relocate to California.

A judge has yet to decide.