Lil Reese was shot in the neck last week and was in critical condition but survived the assassination attempt. The shooting occurred on November 11 in the Chicago suburbs. WGN reported a car chase in which witnesses claim to have heard roughly 12 gunshots. According to the report, the person who was pursuing Reese stepped out of his vehicle, shot Reese with a “small rife,” and fled. Since then, he has taken to Instagram to display his gun wound. “Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck," wrote Reese as the caption for a picture of him showing off the nasty injury. Now that he's seemingly safe, Reese says his first interview after being shot in the neck isn't going to be cheap.

“Vlad gonna try to get that lil reese interview by any means,” a fan tweeted, to which Reese replied. Apparently, he believes he needs a million for the story since “this shit ain’t fake or free.” He added that the “shit bigger then 50 rick Ross and whoever els.” It's going to be a hard sell for a million-dollar interview, something that DJ Vlad agreed with himself. Vlad saw the conversation and replied, writing, “Very happy that you survived that shooting. But nobody's going to pay you even 1% of $1 million for that interview.”