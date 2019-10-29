mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Reese Grabs OJ300 & JL300 For "300 Cross"

Aron A.
October 28, 2019 21:04
119 Views
00
0
CoverCover

300 Cross
Lil Reese Feat. OJ300

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Reese is back with the crew.


Although the drill movement has been kind of stagnant in recent years, many of the major players are still keeping the streets hot with new music. Lil Reese is among them. He hasn't stopped putting out music over the years. He's actually much more consistently in the mix than he's probably given credit for. Now, the rapper returned with a brand new banger titled, "300 Cross" with OJ300 and JL300. The production is smooth as the three rappers detail the bleak reality of the streets.

It appears that Lil Reese might be working towards dropping something pretty major in the near future. The rapper just released the video for "Ain't Witchu 4sho" off of Get Back Gang 2 just a week ago. With the new song out, perhaps another new project is on the horizon.

Quotable Lyrics
Stains and shit, bitch, we dangerous
Still with my same n***as, that's who I'm hangin' with
Put a tag on your head so don't be danglin'

Lil Reese
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  119
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Lil Reese OJ300 new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Reese Grabs OJ300 & JL300 For "300 Cross"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject