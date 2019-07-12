Just a few weeks ago, outspoken artist, Russ, reignited his beef with Lil Pump, in an episode of Pull Up Season hosted by Joe Budden. And now, the 18 year-old Floridian rapper took to social media to show fans he was living his best, carefree life, showing off the flashy mansion he just bought. "Bitch! I just got a new crib, ya dig?" he starts off the short clip, before going on to preview his fancy chairs, huge sparkling silver flower base, and life-size poster of his head (complete with a bedazzled pinky ring). "Welcome to Lil Pump's mansion," he says before screaming. As he continues his little house tour he shows us his luxe looking living room, "I got two TVs, playing the same shit" he points out, and as he moves the party outside, he proudly shows off his pool saying, "I got a pool that I don't even use."

According to South Florida real-estate news site, The Real Deal, Pump purchased the Miami waterfront home for a whopping $4.6 million. The site goes on to detail that his new Miami Beach home is situated in a quiet neighborhood, which is mostly home to older houses. The luxurious property "features a rooftop terrace on the third floor; a custom Italian kitchen, bathroom vanities and closets; and an Ipe wood pool deck and cabana." Whew.