Lil Peep's Posthumous "Goth Angel Sinner" EP Has Been Released

In just a few weeks it will be the two-year anniversary of Lil Peep's death. In November 2017, the 21-year-old rising star was found unresponsive by his manager on his tour bus. He was set to perform a show in Tucson, Arizona that evening, and his manager repeatedly checked on Peep while he napped before the concert. However, at one point Peep stopped breathing, and although CPR and other resuscitation methods were performed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since his untimely and unfortunate death, Peep's mother, Liza Womack, has been at odds with her son's team. She's accused his label and management of facilitating Peep's drug use, accusations that they've adamantly denied. While they take their fight to court, a posthumous, three-track EP from Peep has made its way to streaming services. The alternative rapper first began sharing news of Goth Angel Sinner just a month before his death, and now fans can hear what the artist was working on prior to his passing. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. When I Lie

2. Belgium

3. Moving On