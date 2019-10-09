The world has lost numerous celebrities due to unfortunate overdoses, but in the last few years, we've seen dealers being held responsible. Three people have recently been arrested and charged in connection to the death of rapper Mac Miller who was found dead at his Studio City, California home in September 2018. Three months later, 34-year-old Colin Kroll, co-founder of Vine and the app HQ Trivia, was found deceased in his Manhattan apartment. A medical examiner determined that his death was caused by an accidental overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin, and six people have been arrested.

In November 2017, 21-year-old Lil Peep was discovered dead in his tour bus from a fatal mixture of fentanyl and Xanax. The young artist's mother, Liza Womack, has made claims that his management team, First Access Entertainment, not only knew about his addiction, but they supplied him with drugs. We recently reported that Womack has filed a lawsuit against the management company, accusing them of being responsible for aiding in her son's drug abuse. According to Rolling Stone, she's seeking unspecified damages.

First Access Entertainment has issued a public statement in response to Womack's allegations. They told The Blast, "Lil Peep’s death from an accidental drug overdose was a terrible tragedy. However, the claim that First Access Entertainment, any of its employees, or Chase Ortega, or anyone else under our auspices was somehow responsible for, complicit in, or contributed to his death is categorically untrue."

According to the company, they did the best they could to help the late rapper by "consistently encouraged Peep to stop abusing drugs and to distance himself from the negative influence of the drug users and enablers with whom he chose to associate." They still mourn his loss, but if need be, they "will not hesitate to defend ourselves against this groundless and offensive lawsuit."