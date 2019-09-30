Fans will now get a deeper look into the life of Lil Peep as the official trailer for the forthcoming Everybody's Everything documentary film has arrived.

The new flick is expected to uncover the emotional life that Peep led. It is directed by Sebastion Jones and Ramez Silyan while being executive produced by Terrence Malick and Liza Womack, the late raper's mother.

Featuring commentary from the likes of Post Malone and iLoveMakonnen, the film explores Lil Peep's era-defining sound and unprecedented rise to stardom along with his struggles with anxiety and depression while juggling life in the spotlight as a public figure.

The film, which originally premiered at the 2019 SXSW Conference, will arrive in U.S. theaters on November 12th, expanding internationally throughout the duration fo the year.

It was in 2017 that the 21-year-old artist, born Gustav Ahr, was found dead on his tour bus in Tuscon, Arizona. A medical examiner would determine that Peep's death was the cause of a Xanax and fentanyl overdose.

Last November marked Peep's first posthumous album release with Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2. His mother has since confirmed that a second project will soon arrive.