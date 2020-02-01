Lil Nas X is taking his talents to the small screen. Earlier this week, Doritos released their upcoming Super Bowl ad starring non other than the “Old Town Road” singer.

In the 60-second commercial, the young musician duels with Western star Sam Elliott over a bag of the brand's updated Cool Ranch chips. But rather than engage in a game of quick draw, the pair have a straight-up cowboy dance battle. And of course they dance to his hit song “Old Town Road” in the process.

"I was just happy to be in any kind of ad but then Doritos and plus it being a Super Bowl commercial, it was like next level for me," he told CNN. "Sam was the coolest, and he's always in character," Nas X said. "He was just nice to talk to.”

"I was a little concerned about having to dance at this point in my life," Elliott told Adweek. "I used loved to dance, I’ve always been athletic but, you know, at 75 things slow down... I wasn’t worried about opening my mouth and talking, but the dancing was a challenge."

Check out the commercial (below).