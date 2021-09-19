mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X Gets Melancholic On "Montero" Standout "Life After Salem"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2021 09:02
Lil Nas X continues to show his knack for writing hits.


Lil Nas X has proven himself to be an extremely capable hitmaker over the last few years, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. After coming through with "Old Town Road" back in 2019, Lil Nas X has continued his ascent in the industry, and on Friday, he came through with his debut album MONTERO which is packed with a plethora of catchy songs. While most tracks are upbeat, there are a few lowkey tracks here, including "Life After Salem" which has a grunge-rock feel to it.

Throughout the song, Lil Nas X hits us with a melancholic flow which sees the artist flexing his singing voice. From there, he continues to offer some sad lyrics while the chord progressions in the back create some desperate tension. The track is then broken up by two guitar solos that make this one of the more unique efforts on the album.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get yourself an Adderall
And throw me up against the wall
And kick me when I have to crawl
Ooh, I love it when you show no love at all

Lil Nas X Life After SAlem MONTERO new music
