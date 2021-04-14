Some fans are calling out Lil Nas X for allegedly refusing to help his mother as she struggles with homelessness after a video was shared of her begging for money on the street.

The pop star is one of the biggest artists in the music business right now. He continues to make big moves to shake up the industry, most recently releasing his latest #1 single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". In previous interviews, Lil Nas X has spoken about his relationship with his mother, who struggles with drug addiction. "I never really talk about my mom," said the rapper in January 2020. "She's an addict so we don't have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better - things didn't quite work out. But there's still love..."



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

A fan-posted video allegedly shows Lil Nas X's mother begging for money to buy food in Atlanta, Georgia. "This is @lilnasx mom holding a feed me sign," wrote the fan. Many have been calling out the 22-year-old multi-platinum artist and making assumptions about his relationship with his mother, which he has openly discussed in the past. He claims that he attempted to help her, but to no avail.

Lil Nas X has not commented on this video yet. We will keep you posted if he does.

This week, the rapper revealed that his new song "MONTERO" would be taken down from streaming services following multiple controversies surrounding the video. Critics have commented loudly about the message Nas X is sending in the video, in which he seduces the devil by giving him a lapdance. The drama was amplified when the artist announced he was releasing a limited number of sneakers that included drops of human blood.

