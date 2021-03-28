Lil Nas X's brand new song "MONTERO" has led to a lot of reactions on social media, and there are some people out there who are extremely offended by what he put out. Of course, the music video features Lil Nas X giving Satan a lap dance, which is the main scene that has many freaking out online. The overreactions have been pretty hilarious to witness, although some are taking it much further than others.

For instance, retired NBA player Nick Young took to Twitter saying that in his household, Lil Nas X will no longer be played. "My kids will never play Old Town road again. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real." This then led to a response from Lil Nas X, which was sarcastic in nature.

"They shouldn’t be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now," he said. Young did not give a retort to Lil Nas X on this one although it's clear the young artist doesn't care about what Swaggy P has to say.

The former NBA star had a big problem with the new Nike Air Max 97 that is coming out in Nas' honor, although at this point, we don't think the "Old Town Road" artist really cares. Those joints are going to sell out instantly, no matter who does or doesn't co-sign them.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Logitech