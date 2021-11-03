Fans are expecting that one of these days, Playboi Carti might just buckle and work with Lil Nas X. The Montero star has long voiced his admiration of the rapper and it isn't a secret that Lil Nas X is a huge fan. It was just about a month ago when Nas X shared a video of himself to Twitter where he let the world know which artists he was interested in collaborating with. They included the likes of Azaelia Banks, SZA, Playboi Carti, and Tyler, The Creator.

Carti once again received a shoutout from the chart-topping rapper-singer while Nas X was on the red carpet for the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards. He was being recognized alongside several other figures at the event in addition to his recent feature with the publication.

Lil Nas X was asked what artists he believes are innovative.

"Playboi Carti, me personally, I feel like he's become like this huge rockstar in the Rap realm," said Nas X. "He's a pretty entertaining performer. Like, he goes out of the way and he does his own musical style. He's gonna try what he wants to. I love that. I think that's innovative."

There is no word on whether to not Carti will one day link in the studio with Lil Nas X, but the Montero hitmaker has his fingers crossed. Check out the clip below.