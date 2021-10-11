Fresh off the release of the extended version of his hit single with Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY,”Lil Nas X is ready to expand his musical portfolio once again. On Sunday, the 22-year-old posted a TikTok revealing which artists he’d like to collaborate with, and the list is sure to get you excited for what’s to come.

In the clip, Nas starts by holding up a butterfly made out of folded money and singing along to the aforementioned song. “Artists who I want to make a song with,” the video’s text reads.

Then, we transition into a series of a screenshots, showcasing Lil Nas X’s dream collaboration rotation. First off is Willow, followed by Playboi Carti, SZA, and Azealia Banks.

Next up on the list is Kid Cudi, who has been actively expressing his interest about working with the “Old Town Road” singer as of late.

“N*gga ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain,” the “Mr. Rager” artist tweeted at Lil Nas X back in September.

The Kid LAROI, Rema, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga were also mentioned, but without a doubt, the artist that received the most love and enthusiasm from the comment section is Tyler, the Creator.

“You are legally obligated to make a song with Tyler, the Creator,” one person wrote.

“Nas if you make a song with Tyler I think you will literally break the internet,” another chimed in.

Back in 2019, Lil Nas X collaborated with Cardi B on “Rodeo.” Clearly the Georgia native had a great time working with the mother of two, as he mentioned that he would want to team up with her for another track in the future.

Out of all the options, who would you be most excited to see Nas make a song with? Share your thoughts in the comments.