Lil Mosey Preps For The Summer With New Track "Enough"

Alexander Cole
February 12, 2021 15:56
Enough
Lil Mosey

Lil Mosey's new track "Enough" is perfect for a long drive on a summer day.


Washington artist Lil Mosey has made quite the name for himself over the past few years as a young artist who knows how to make hits when necessary. His melodic flows and hypnotic production always lead to some good vibes and easy listening, which has made him a fan-favorite amongst the younger crowd who just want to chill out and relax when they put some music on.

With this new single "Enough," Lil Mosey provides those vibes in excess with a track that sounds like it was made with the summer in mind. From the looped guitar soaked in reverb to the autotuned vocals, Mosey is able to set the scene and provide a track that will be heard in a lot of cars throughout the warmer months.

You can steam the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Show me (Show me) what you made of
I know she finna ride, why you hate us?
Thinkin' it's better you not famous (Uh)
Nobody speak our language (Nobody speak our language)

