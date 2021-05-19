Lil Moe 6Blocka Stuns With His Raw New Single "Nothin"

Lil Moe 6Blocka is one of Chicago's most eye-catching new rappers, and he's only 16 years old. Last summer, the young upstart went viral with his music video for "6Blocka," in which he famously rapped, "I ain’t even 16 with a 16 you can get clapped at."

Since then, Lil Moe 6Blocka has been steadily delivering heat on tracks such as "Ion Know," "Leave Em Stretched," and "Risky" with 22Gz. Now the teenage FBG Duck and Dooski Tha Man-affiliated rapper has returned with a ferocious new single, titled "Nothin."

Similar to its name, "Nothin" is a melody-deprived, high-octane record that features Lil Moe 6Blocka ripping through menacing bars for two minutes straight. The song's beat is sparse, chaotic, and the perfect sonic backdrop for Lil Moe 6Blocka's stunning performance.

Check out the video for Lil Moe 6Blocka raw new single "Nothin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Riding with Scrappers we bending that whip

If it ain’t tinted you know I ain’t getting up in it

Glock 29 that bitch a milliâ¯

the clip hold 50

I let off a drum and I’m in itâ¯