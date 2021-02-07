Lil Moe 6Blocka Taps 22Gz For "Risky" Remix

Lil Moe 6Blocka has been steadily buzzing with every single release. The Chicago rapper has been delivering his own strain of homegrown drill music, even as the sound has shifted to New York and other places across the globe. His November single, "Risky" has formed a life of its own in the months since its release and now, he's boosting it with a brand new remix featuring the leader of Brooklyn's drill sound.

22Gz slides through for the remix of Lil Moe 6Blocka's anthem, "Risky." 6Blocka bouncy drill anthem gets a boost from the New York rapper who effortlessly annihilates the beat with menacing bars. "Lurkin', purgin', hanging out trucks/ See so much murder, this shit make me numb," raps 22Gz on the record.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shit'll get risky, shit'll get sticky

Pull out the blicky, blick blick

Glock with a 50, punctured his kidneys

Just like Ricky