Lil Mama Does Her Thing Over CJ's "Whoopty" Beat

Lil Mama has been in the headlines for the last few weeks, earning backlash for her transphobic comments about children that are transitioning. The "Lip Gloss" rapper compared trans children to dogs and cats, also joking that she was going to start a "heterosexual rights movement" to fight back against the LGBTQIA2+ community, who she says has been bullying her online.

As everybody in hip-hop seemingly tries their hand at the same three viral beats this month, Lil Mama has come through with her own freestyle over CJ's "Whoopty", releasing "Spooky" as a single on YouTube. The freestyle was accompanied by a music video, in which she name-drops Saweetie and Pooh Shiesty.

Listen to the new freestyle below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm not with the gossip so I'm not pullin' up if you toxic

I'm single, Saweetie, icy

Period Pooh, Shiesty

I take a vow, wifey

And I'm spinnin' again like swipey