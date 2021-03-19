Lil Mama is doubling down on her recent transphobic comments, claiming that she's starting a "heterosexual rights movement" to defend herself against "LBGTQ bullying".



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Heterosexual people have not historically been discriminated against or oppressed. Nor are they currently being attacked for living their truths. On the other hand, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community are regularly bullied, abused, assaulted, and even killed for how they identify. In recent years, abuse rates against transgender people have skyrocketed, especially among Black trans women. Lil Mama recently compared transgender children to cats and dogs, making an extremely transphobic remark that she continued to support throughout the week. On Thursday, the rapper decided to double down even further, announcing that she's starting a "heterosexual rights movement" to protect herself against "LGBTQ bullying".



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"I'm about to start a heterosexual rights movement," wrote the rapper on Instagram. "Anti-LGBTQ BULLYING. Y'all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or make up looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest opion because if they do, the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context."

Lil Mama went on to argue that she doesn't need to "prove [herself]" by reminding people that she has loved ones who identify within the LGBTQ+ community, despite the fact that she's clearly been trying to prove a point all week unsuccessfully.

The rapper is earning all kinds of backlash for her latest comments, as well as her earlier statements. Perhaps she should consider simply issuing an apology to the people she offended and educating herself on LGBTQ+ people's rights.